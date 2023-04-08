Panthers News: Eric Rowe, Christian McCaffrey, QB favorite and busy week ahead
What stories surround the Carolina Panthers as their franchise-altering decision at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer?
There seems to be a different twist every minute where the Carolina Panthers are concerned this off-season. Everyone has an opinion, but only a few trusted figures within the organization know what their next moves will be before, during, and after the 2023 NFL Draft.
The headlines lately center around former Christian McCaffrey making a life-changing choice, what Eric Rowe could bring to the Panthers, a new favorite emerging for the team's quarterback, and a busy week ahead for Carolina as their pre-draft process winds down.
Let's delve a little deeper into each topic.
Former Carolina Panthers RB gets engaged
Despite Christian McCaffrey getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers before the 2022 deadline, the running back will always hold a special place in fans' hearts. The Carolina Panthers felt like removing him from the equation was the best move for future prosperity, even if it was disappointing to some who've idolized the All-Pro from the moment he was drafted.
There was some exciting news for McCaffrey this week following his high-profile engagement to Olivia Culpo in Utah. Something that took meticulous planning and even saw the former first-round pick play a significant role in the ring design according to Nicole Wegman, founder of Ring Concierge via People Magazine.
"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting."- Nicole Wegman via People magazine
Congratulations, CMC!