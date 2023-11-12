Panthers News: Failed trades, David Tepper, Bryce Young and Frank Reich
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust settles on their embarrassing loss at the Chicago Bears in Week 10?
Some Carolina Panthers fans plan to "March on Mint Street" later this afternoon to make their feelings known. Just how much that'll impact David Tepper's thought process is debatable, but it's yet another sign of the growing frustrations after another dismal loss placed them at 1-8 through nine games.
Carolina is now at their midseason point, so it remains to be seen what they can do to stop the slide with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town next weekend. Until then, the stories causing conversation include David Tepper's unhappiness, failed trades before the deadline, Frank Reich's reflection, and how Bryce Young's development is being perceived.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers failed trades
Nothing concrete emerged from the Carolina Panthers before the trade deadline. However, beat writer David Newton of ESPN recently claimed it wasn't for a lack of trying.
The reporter stated that those in power attempted to trade for wide receivers Davante Adams and Tee Higgins to no avail. They also made a run at Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, who went to the Chicago Bears.
"The Panthers understand that [Bryce Young needs help]. They went after the Bengals' [Tee] Higgins and elite receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline, according to an NFL front office source with knowledge of discussions, but neither team was willing to deal. They also made a run at Washington Commanders edge rusher Montez Sweat, to pair up with [Brian] Burns, but he was traded to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick."- David Newton, ESPN
It's funny this came out after arguably their most abysmal defeat of the campaign. It might be accurate - especially given the urgent need for improvements - but these were pipedream moves considering Carolina's current predicament and the lack of draft capital to pull off something of this magnitude.