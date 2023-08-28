Panthers News: Frank Reich, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and Matt Corral
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen on Carolina Panthers depth
The Carolina Panthers are currently dealing with some injuries at the wide receiver position. D.J. Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr.'s status for Week 1 is in doubt, with Laviska Shenault Jr. also in the NFL concussion protocol's final stages.
This is all part of the business and others need to step up until the primary weapons are ready to return. More is also expected of Adam Thielen, who caught Bryce Young's first touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions and looks to have plenty of juice left despite his advancing years.
Thielen acknowledged the importance of his role recently with three top options on the shelf. The Pro Bowler also highlighted the need for strong depth during a grueling campaign via Carolina's website.
"I think it's important in the NFL to have depth, you just never know. Obviously, those guys are important, and they're going to be important to the success of this offense and this team. So we're hoping that they get back and all that. But at the end of the day, it's the teams that can handle those guys down and still find a way to win, move the ball, and score points – those are the teams that are going to have success. Because, at the end of the day, you're not going to have everyone healthy every single game. You just have to have depth, and you have to have guys that can make plays when their name is called."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com
Thielen's exceptional route running will be a major asset for Young in key situations. The veteran also knows how to get open quickly in the red zone - something the Heisman Trophy winner is going to utilize heavily throughout his debut campaign in a professional environment.