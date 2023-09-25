Panthers News: Frank Reich, Andy Dalton, Adam Thielen and more injuries
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers nws and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen's urgency
Although the Carolina Panthers couldn't secure a pivotal win on their travels, it wasn't all bad. Adam Thielen's performance was one of the biggest bright spots, with the veteran wide receiver proving to be a constant thorn in the Seattle Seahawks' side en route to 11 receptions for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown as a result of his outstanding efforts.
If only others in the wideout room followed Thielen's lead, things might not be going so pear-shaped as they are currently. Next up for the Panthers is a home clash against the Minnesota Vikings, which obviously holds a special place in the former undrafted free agent's heart.
Thielen spent the first nine seasons of his career in Minnesota, earning two Pro Bowls and amassing 6,682 receiving yards. When discussing what should be an emotional occasion, the pass-catcher highlighted the urgency both teams have following disappointing starts via USA Today Sports.
"Both teams are gonna have some urgency. I think another thing is both teams are much, much better football teams than 0-3. They got a talented roster, obviously, I’ve been a part of it for a long time. And got a lot of respect for those guys over there. I know that they’re havin’ some urgency right now. There’s some serious competitors on that team, as there is on this team. So, I think very similar situations. There’s gotta be some urgency. And next week kinda feels like a playoff game, to be honest. Just because both teams are fightin’ and scratchin’ and crawlin’ to find a way to get that first one on the board and change the momentum."- Adam Thielen via USA Today Sports
There will be a few nice embraces pre-game between Thielen and his former coaches/players. After that, it's all business and the Panthers have to get their first triumph.