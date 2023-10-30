Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's reflection
All the talk before this game was the battle between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. This is something that didn't go unnoticed by either quarterback, but the former Alabama star outperformed the No. 2 overall selection and more importantly, got his first victory of the campaign.
The Carolina Panthers must be thrilled with Young's growth from week to week. This was arguably the best overall performance of his NFL career, which resulted in a final drive that got them into field goal range to secure success.
Young was clearly delighted to pick up his first win based on comments via Carolina's website. However, the signal-caller also acknowledged there is a lot of hard work ahead with the Panthers sitting at 1-6 in the standings.
"Yeah, even though it felt like one win, again, it's great. Obviously, we didn't have to start we wanted. But again, we also understand this is one win. In Week 8. And it's great, we enjoy it, but it felt like that. We have stuff to clean up, stuff to build on. So we all know that we all understand it. It's great. Again, these don't come easy. It was a really good team. So, we definitely respect that, and we celebrate it. It's good, and then we're going to get ready to turn the page tomorrow."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
If Young keeps developing at his current rate, the Panthers could generate further momentum moving forward. And looking at the next fortnight, in particular, Carolina and its rookie signal-caller might just find themselves on a mini-winning streak.