Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns on trade rumors
Whether this win changes the Carolina Panthers' approach before the trade deadline remains to be seen. There is a chance that those in power end up moving a couple of pieces before the all-important October 31 cut-off point, but standing pat is another potential option depending on what offers present themselves.
Adding another primary pass-catcher to the ranks cannot be dismissed, either. Although the Panthers have reportedly been reluctant to part ways with star edge rusher Brian Burns, that could alter if an astronomical offer comes along from elsewhere.
When asked about the prospect of being traded before the deadline, Burns stated via Joe Person of The Athletic that he hadn't had any conversations with general manager Scott Fitterer about the topic. He's leaving it all in God's hands and is letting the chips fall where they may after that.
In all honesty, it would be nothing short of shocking if Burns was moved at this stage. The Panthers view him as an integral part of the team's future plans, which should also result in a lucrative contract extension when the time comes for his representatives to resume negotiations.
If not, then Burns will likely be given the non-exclusive franchise tag and Carolina can match any offer that comes in from elsewhere. But with any luck, it won't come to that.