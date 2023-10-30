Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's assessment
Frank Reich was probably the most relieved man in Bank of America Stadium when kicker Eddy Pineiro sent his game-winning field goal through the uprights against the Houston Texans. Questions were being asked of the head coach and where the Carolina Panthers were heading under his leadership, but this should alleviate some pressure from his shoulders if nothing else.
Reich looked more comfortable without having to worry about offensive play-calling duties, which he passed to Thomas Brown during the bye week. The game management improved and overseeing the entire operation rather than one specific area seemed to work wonders en route to Carolina's first win of the campaign.
When assessing the impact of this victory, Reich stated via the team's website that the triumph should provide everyone with an extra level of confidence moving forward. This bears more significance to Bryce Young and the offense after an indifferent first six games of the season.
"I mean, I think it's a big confidence builder for our whole team. Especially for the offense and Bryce obviously as our leader, making the plays in that drive that we needed was clutch. And I thought Bryce made a bunch of those during the day, but when we needed him the most, he made the biggest plays."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Nobody should get too carried away after one win. But there is at least some optimism this result can provide the platform to greater fortunes over the second half of 2023.