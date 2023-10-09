Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Bryce Young and Chandler Zavala
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's accountability
There were very few positives to take from Week 5 where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. They were outmatched, made stupid mistakes at crucial moments, and the Detroit Lions had no problem taking advantage to put the game out of sight before the half-time interval.
Bryce Young had some bright moments, but the rookie quarterback missed some throws and gave away two interceptions - one of which was entirely on him. It's not been the best start to his NFL journey, although plenty of problems can be placed on the offensive scheme and having no legitimate weapon that can create separation aside from veteran wideout Adam Thielen.
In fairness to Young, he took full accountability as all good leaders do based on comments via WRAL Sports Fan. He'll also be working hard to get better and will attempt to find some semblance of positivity heading into Week 6 at the Miami Dolphins.
"This is 100 percent on me. There were two times in the game where I took a drive away from us and gave Detroit great position to start a drive of their own. I put our defense in a terrible position, and I'd love to have those plays back, but that's not how this works. At the end of the day, all we care about is winning or losing. We came up short, but we do have to acknowledge the positives so we can build off them. It's hard right now, fresh off the loss, but we have to get back tomorrow and get this fixed."- Bryce Young via WRAL Sports Fan
Young is coming under increased scrutiny, which is understandable considering what the Panthers gave up to secure his services. There does appear to be some confidence issues right now, but the primary objective moving forward should be the signal-caller's development with another lost campaign staring Carolina in the face.