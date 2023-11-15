Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Bradley Bozeman and personnel
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
All-Pro defends Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud's meteoric rookie rise into a potential NFL MVP candidate is placing Bryce Young's indifferent start to life with the Carolina Panthers under the spotlight. The No. 1 overall selection needs to improve his game speed, but it's not exactly the best situation despite the outlandish claims from those in positions of power before the campaign.
Writing Young off is the lazy thing to do right now without adding the right context attached. This was a sentiment echoed by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who urged critics to let the former Alabama star grow into his role rather than expecting miracles right out of the gate via Sportskeeda.
"I’ve seen a lot of conversation with people bashing Young because he’s 1-8. Do they regret not taking C.J. Stroud? Absolutely not. Let Bryce Young develop… There’s not a lot in Carolina right now. Their offensive line, running game, receivers haven’t really been the best. So I don’t think we should just throw away Bryce just yet. I think we should let him get a couple years — give him that same grace as we did everybody else. Even guys like Trevor Lawrence who struggled their first year, look at what he’s doing. You’ve got to build a team that supports him and around him. Give him time, let him breakout. I think Young will have his breakout year. It’s just not this year."- Micah Parsons via Sportskeeda
What Stroud is accomplishing isn't considered normal. Rookie quarterbacks - even the ones that turned into all-time greats - tend to find life difficult before figuring things out later on.
Time is a luxury fans don't have these days. This bears more significance where the Panthers' fanbase is concerned, who's had nothing to legitimately cheer since David Tepper bought the franchise and the fact they passed on Stroud in favor of Young.