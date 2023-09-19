Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after their Monday Night Football reverse against the New Orleans Saints?
With the national spotlight glaring, the Carolina Panthers wilted en route to their second-straight loss to begin the 2023 campaign. They are also playing catch-up behind their three NFC South rivals, who've all started the season 2-0 much to the surprise of many.
There is a lot to pick apart after another inept showing. The stories causing debate include Frank Reich's positivity, Bryce Young on the learning process, the Panthers getting another body blow on the injury front, and fans showing their support for Brian Burns.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers fans show support for Brian Burns
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers refusing to meet Brian Burns' contract demands. They clearly feel like the leverage is there even though it was lost some time ago, which led to no agreement before the edge rusher called off talks to focus on the football side of things.
This has brought unwanted attention to general manager Scott Fitterer and his handling of the situation. Everyone else of high caliber at the position got paid around the league, but the former Florida State standout is still waiting despite being nothing but professional throughout the offseason.
The fans made no secret of whose side they were on. Signs with 'Pay Brian Burns' were littered across Bank of America Stadium on Monday night, which was a strong show of support for arguably the team's best player currently.
Carolina is not in any position to be trading Burns or letting him walk given their current state of flux. But we might be waiting some time before an extension becomes official considering how the price is going up with every passing week.