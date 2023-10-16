Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, David Tepper and Bradley Bozeman
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's progress
Things might not be going according to plan for the Carolina Panthers, but the progress of quarterback Bryce Young remains positive. There are clear signs of increased comfort where the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is concerned, with this weekend's performance at the Miami Dolphins arguably the best of his fledgling career to date.
Young made some outstanding throws early. It got more difficult as the game wore on as Miami seized control, but it was largely positive overall and something the player can build upon during and after the bye week.
This was a sentiment echoed by head coach Frank Reich, who stated via Joe Person of The Athletic that Young's improved production from week to week is evident. However, he was quick to point out that it's far from perfect offensively just yet.
"I think he’s getting better every week. I thought he was seeing the field very well today, particularly in the first half — well, really the whole game he saw the field well. I really like the direction that he’s going. The offense overall has to be better, but there are some positive things there."- Frank Reich via The Athletic
The scheme looked far different once the scripted plays were done with. Whether that's Reich doing what he feels comfortable with rather than adapting to Young's strengths is up for debate, but the pre-snap motion, misdirection, and high tempo must be implemented with more frequency after the bye.
Otherwise, Young's development will suffer. And that - above all else - is the most important thing right now.