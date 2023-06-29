Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Sweat
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young leaves big impression on Carolina Panthers teammate
To say the Carolina Panthers have liked what they've seen from Bryce Young throughout early off-season workouts would be the biggest understatement imaginable. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has been as advertised and more since joining the franchise, displaying his customary poise and elite processing that set him apart from the other prospects at the position emerging from the college ranks.
Young is atop the quarterback depth chart heading into Carolina's intense training camp in Spartanburg. Performing well when the pads go on will be the next big challenge, and joint practices with the New York Jets also represent a decent measuring stick at an important stage of the preparation period.
The former Alabama stud also caught the eye of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who couldn't hide his excitement on The Rich Eisen Show via Al.com about linking up with the rookie signal-caller again in the stifling South Carolina humidity.
"The way that he moves in the pocket, the way that he adjusts and can get the ball out on time and accurately and he can make adjustments and things like that, it’s impressive. I’m excited to get back around him. I’m excited to start preparing and go into battle with him. It was such a great start of OTAs and minicamp, and you could see why they drafted him No. 1 overall and traded up to get him. There’s a reason for that and you could see it day in and day out. I’m just excited to continue to progress with him and as a team."- Adam Thielen via Al.com
Thielen's been around some decent quarterbacks throughout his NFL career. Young could be the best of the lot, so this could be an extremely fruitful relationship for the Panthers in 2023.