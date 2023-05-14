Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, D.J. Johnson and Steve Wilks
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the team's 2023 rookie minicamp concluded and focus turns to next week's OTAs?
There was plenty to engage fans and media alike as the Carolina Panthers put first-year players through their paces at the team's annual rookie minicamp. The primary focus was on Bryce Young and rightfully so, but there were one or two surprises that came to the fore in pursuit of opportunities moving forward.
Expect a couple of signings later today (Sunday) before the veterans get involved at OTAs next week. Among the stories causing debate recently include Frank Reich's foundation, the Panthers' plan for Young, D.J. Johnson's eagerness to silence his doubters, and ex-interim head coach Steve Wilks carving out a new path.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
D.J. Johnson keen to impress Carolina Panthers
One thing that became evident throughout the team's rookie minicamp was D.J. Johnson's desire. The edge rusher came in fully focused on the task at hand, displaying the sort of work ethic that went down extremely well with coaches.
The former Oregon star has obviously heard all the skepticism that arrived after the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 80 overall and secure his service. When speaking to the media via the team's website, Johnson has set about silencing his doubters right out of the gate.
"Whenever you go into any new environment, you want to make sure you earn your stripes. Make sure … you're not just like, 'Oh, I made it.' Like no, I'm here to keep improving, like everybody else."- D.J. Johnson via Panthers.com
This was a good start from Johnson's point of view. But what comes next throughout the summer will be of critical importance.