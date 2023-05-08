Why D.J. Johnson selection isn't as bad as Carolina Panthers fans think
By Luke Gray
Fans were right to question the Carolina Panthers’ move to trade up for D.J. Johnson, but supporters should be more optimistic about the move, and here’s why.
It’s been an offseason of pretty much-unparalleled success for the Carolina Panthers. From the coaching staff hires to the moves in free agency, the team has kept fans pleased throughout this stage of the preparation period.
Carolina came into the recent draft with holes to fill across the board. While the first selection was always going to be quarterback, the other five picks came with some mystery attached.
With B.J. Ojulari available at No. 39, the Panthers pulled a slight surprise by selecting Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathon Mingo early in the second. This meant a long wait consisting of 63 picks before their third-round selection.
Carolina Panthers have a clear plan for D.J. Johnson
But anyone who expected general manager Scott Fitterer to sit and wait for that entire time was mistaken. When a run on edge rushers started in the middle of Round No. 3, the Panthers made their move.
Sending picks No. 93 and No. 132 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in return for pick No. 80, the Panthers surprisingly selected Oregon edge rusher, D.J. Johnson. A player who many had expected to be available later on Day 2 and even into Day 3.
For a six-year college player with little production, this seemed a reach. But Panthers fans should have optimism.
Taking a look at Johnson’s measurables, he fits the prototype perfectly of an NFL edge rusher. He came in at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds during NFL Scouting Combine testing and ran an impressive 4.49-second 40-yard dash, which was fourth fastest amongst linebackers.
He also has an impressive motor and runs well to set the edge, which is something the Panthers have struggled to do in recent memory. Even showing some decent reps in coverage at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
It’s fair to question the fact that Johnson was a six-year college player and his best year in 2022 saw him total just six sacks. However, despite being an older prospect turning 25 years old in October, it seems his best football is ahead of him. He’s just relatively new to the position after transitioning from the tight-end spot at Oregon.
While Johnson may have a limited set of pass-rushing moves, the fact he plays with supreme effort will be a positive for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and outside linebackers coach Pete Hansen. As a coach, you can teach a player to add certain moves to their game, but you can’t teach effort.
Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson is a prime example of this. While the former top-10 pick has all the talent in the world, questions have been leveled at his effort and motivation.
Expectations for Johnson in Year 1 depend on what the Panthers do in the remainder of the offseason. Scott Fitterer has spoken about adding a veteran pass rusher opposite Brian Burns, with Leonard Floyd and Yannick Ngakoue still available and having totaled double digits sacks in recent seasons.
In a perfect scenario, a veteran edge rusher is added, taking the early pressure off Johnson to make an immediate impact and allowing the rookie to sit back and learn behind Burns. A lot also hinges on the development of others in that position group.
It is a big upcoming campaign for 2020 second-round pick Yetur Gross Matos as he enters a contract year. Many fans are intrigued to see what sort of production Amare Barno could provide in his second season.
While skepticism surrounding Johnson is fair, this is a pick orchestrated by Evero. One look at the draft footage released by the Panthers showed just how happy the coordinator was to get his man.
Fans have spent all season lauding the front office for the elite coaching staff they’ve put together. It’s now time for those coaches to do their job and get the best out of these players.
A quick look at the kind of player Evero wants on his defense and Johnson fits that mold. He desires players who play with a sense of nastiness, as seen with fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson.
Johnson has those same traits. While we don’t want to see the player punching a fan like he did during his time at Oregon, for too long now this Panthers’ defense has lacked players who compete with that bite and as many say have got that dawg in them.