Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn and Pokemon cards
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as excitement builds for their Week 8 clash against the Houston Texans?
While the national focus centers on the battle between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud this weekend, those closer to the Carolina Panthers are under no illusions about how important this game against the Houston Texans is. Frank Reich's men simply must get their first victory of the campaign coming off the bye week, especially considering health is improving and key figures within the locker room should be making returns.
The excitement is growing despite the Panthers being 0-6 currently. Until then, the stories causing debate include Reich's firm stance, Young on his good friend Stroud's sensational start to the season, Jaycee Horn's progress, and Pokemon cards bizarrely entering the discussion.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers work out Blake Martinez
General manager Scott Fiterer has once again been churning out the bottom of his roster in recent days. This hasn't reaped any significant rewards more often than not, but it was almost a necessity in this instance with three more players going to injured/reserve following the bye week.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers also worked out linebacker Blake Martinez on Wednesday. Of course, this is the player who originally quit the game to sell Pokemon cards, where he is supposed to have made millions before being banned from operating in these circles.
This was due to alleged scamming, leading him back to the league. Nothing concrete has emerged as yet, but it was a notable name in a clear position of need as Carolina continues to struggle without team captain Shaq Thompson.