Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn and Pokemon cards
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's progress
Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of stud cornerback Jaycee Horn. The former first-round selection hasn't been seen since injuring his hamstring in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, which is the latest in a series of setbacks for an immensely talented individual who's suffered some significant problems on the health front.
Horn's hamstring tear was clearly severe and it's been a long few weeks of rehabilitation. When discussing the South Carolina product's progress, Frank Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that everything was going according to plan - although it might be a while before the defensive back is ready to take his place in the lineup.
"He's doing well. He's had zero setbacks, so I think he is on pace. It's going to be a minute or two for Jaycee but he's doing great. Can't wait to get him back out there."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
The sooner Horn gets back, the better. C.J. Henderson is performing much better than most anticipated despite increased responsibilities, but Donte Jackson remains a liability in coverage and might be traded before the October 31 deadline.
Troy Hill has flashed and D'Shawn Jamison looks to have a little something. But no cornerback on the Panthers boasts the shutdown credentials Horn brings to the table when fully healthy.