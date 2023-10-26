Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn and Pokemon cards
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young on C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are clever enough to know their careers will be closely linked from start to finish. They were the top two players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft and operate at football's most critical position, which is something the duo previously experienced throughout high school and the college level.
This should serve them well for what comes next. Young and Stroud are good friends and hold each other in the highest regard, even though some sections of the media are touting this as a battle for the ages in Week 8.
When discussing Stroud's early success, Young couldn't have been more complimentary based on comments via USA Today Sports. However, that won't stop the former Alabama star from doing everything in his power to get one over on his friend this weekend.
"It’s been really fun just to watch him as a fan of his game and being able to watch him have success means a lot. I’m close with him, he’s a great person on and off the field. Being able to watch him have success, it’s really fun to root him on. So, it’s been really cool to watch him have the success he’s had, watch all the positive stuff he’s been able to put on tape and all the good things he’s been doin’. It’s really great to see."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
Any extra motivation is good motivation. Those within the locker room have no doubt heard the chatter about Carolina taking the wrong guy despite Young's encouraging growth, so they should all be striving to help their signal-caller come away with a morale-boosting victory.