Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn and Pokemon cards
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's firm stance
As previously stated, there are some starting to question whether the Carolina Panthers made the correct call at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. People are seemingly happier to fight their own agenda rather than support Bryce Young during his crucial early transition, which is a sad way to approach life and completely ignores his impressive growth from week to week in difficult circumstances.
C.J. Stroud's outstanding opening to his NFL journey has only added fuel to the fire. But head coach Frank Reich once again reaffirmed his stance about finding their guy long-term via the team's website rather than just banking on fleeting success.
"We got the guy we wanted to get and couldn't be happier about that in every way. And I would say this: I'm happy for CJ. He's had six good games, and I have no doubt he'll have many more good games. But I know this: when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any position, it's years, not weeks. You can't put a label on a guy after six weeks or even a year. I've seen guys have Pro Bowl seasons and then a year later, fighting to be a backup somewhere else. I mean, it's a crazy league. What you're looking for and what we're looking for, not just from our quarterback, but in every position, is sustained success at a high level for a very long time. And you can't measure it in weeks on that."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Once the Panthers made their daring trade with the Chicago Bears, they couldn't have gone wrong with either Young or Stroud. If Carolina wasn't sitting at 0-6, there wouldn't be that much of a discussion in all honesty.