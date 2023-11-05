Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Justin Houston and Brian Burns
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's impact
Bryce Young is growing in confidence with every passing week. Last time out was arguably the best performance so far, which came against the No. 2 overall selection and with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling plays for the first time.
Young's game-winning drive will have done his confidence the world of good. The Panthers opted not to acquire additional reinforcements before the 2023 trade deadline, but the hope is their No. 1 overall selection can make better use of the weapons available with more modern schematic concepts.
When discussing Young, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen - who met with the signal-caller during their pre-draft evaluations - stated how impressed he's been with the Alabama product from a processing standpoint based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"I've got a ton of respect for Bryce [Young]. Very bright and intelligent football player. He gets the ball out of his hands really quick. The way he's able to process information when we met with him was impressive. He's doing some good things right now and I think he'll have a heck of a career."- Shane Steichen via Sports Illustrated
This looks like another good chance for Young and the Panthers to build further momentum. They are underdogs for the clash, but there's nothing to suggest Carolina cannot make a real go of things versus a team that was thumped by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.