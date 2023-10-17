Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Laviska Shenault and Jaycee Horn
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's progress
It came as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers secondary get torched by the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. This unit is still missing its primary shutdown cornerback presence and others simply weren't good enough to counteract the supreme threat posed by weapons such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle en route to a heavy loss.
Whether Jaycee Horn would have turned the tide in Carolina's favor is highly debatable. But make no mistake, the Panthers need the former first-round pick's hamstring injury to heal quickly if they are to stand any chance of salvaging something from the campaign.
When discussing Horn's rehabilitation, head coach Frank Reich revealed via USA Today Sports that the South Carolina product is due for a doctor's visit this week. After that, it should become clearer about the corner's timeline regarding a return.
"Jaycee—I know we have an appointment, he has a check-up here with the doctor coming up this week. That will be the next step to making a determination. It’s coming this week, in a couple days. So he’ll meet with the doc and we’ll kinda get the next step there."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Hopefully, there will be some good news and Horn can get back onto the practice field sooner rather than later. Especially considering how others aside from perhaps C.J. Henderson are struggling in coverage.