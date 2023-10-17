Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Laviska Shenault and Jaycee Horn
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's excitement
Amid all the turmoil surrounding the Carolina Panthers following their 0-6 start, the progression of rookie quarterback Bryce Young remains a shining light. Things aren't perfect by any means, but the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is displaying the sort of development week to week that should fill fans with encouragement about what's to come moving forward once better weapons are acquired.
That might have to wait until 2024 unless the Panthers decide to go bold despite their current predicament. Until then, the onus is now firmly on offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to mold the scheme around Young's strengths rather than fitting him into outdated concepts.
When discussing the change in play-caller, Young stated via Carolina's website this is something coaches and players have already been working towards. And it's clear the former Alabama star is relishing the prospect of working with such a bright, progressive mind.
"We were always working toward that. He made that known far before the season started. We didn't necessarily have a timeline, but we always knew that this was coming. I'm super excited. I'm excited for the future."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
There hasn't been much to excite Panthers fans through six weeks. Hopefully, that's about to change, and Carolina does have some winnable games upcoming once they return from their extended rest period.