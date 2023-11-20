Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, penalties and hot seats
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's frustration
Frank Reich is a man on the brink. The Carolina Panthers are only going backward under his leadership, which isn't what anybody envisaged when he came on board and put together one of the finest coaching staff teams ever assembled - on paper, at least.
Something is missing. The fanbase is once again disillusioned beyond measure. Bank of Ameria Stadium continues to resemble a tourist attraction. The football product is nothing short of embarrassing.
This is leading to speculation about those in positions of power and what the future might hold. Reich understands the frustrations, but he's still confident things can start trending forward based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"It's very frustrating. When you work hard and you believe in the guys you're doing it with, and I believe in our coaches and players, not getting the results you want is frustrating. So, I'm frustrated most of all for them, but I'm certainly frustrated for the fans, as well. I've been in this game a long time. I've had a great appreciation for fan bases wherever I've been, and what that means to a team and what that means to a city. I understand the level of frustration by the fans. I mean, we had the change here that we had, and you set things -- you start to set things in place to make a change. You want it to happen overnight. Sometimes it takes longer than you want. But you have to keep your head down, be strong-willed, keep the vision clear, and come to work every day, and you've got to be able to fight your way through the tough times."- Frank Reich va Sports Illustrated
This is normally the time when a struggling team makes one big sacrifice. Whether that's Reich or a position coach to appease David Tepper's trigger finger remains to be seen, but we won't have to wait much longer before finding out.