Cat Crave
FanSided

Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and increased pressure

Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.

By Dean Jones

Frank Reich
Frank Reich / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next

Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's reasoning

Frank Reich is a man under extreme pressure. That much is obvious after he took back control of play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after just three games.

This came with fury from large sections of the Carolina Panthers fanbase. It's also a terrible look for Reich, who claimed giving Brown the keys was a natural progression and gave him the game ball after their one win of the season during an emotional exchange.

When explaining his decision, Reich stated via USA Today Sports that he believes this is the best thing for his team, citing experience and attention to detail as the primary factors behind the status quo returning.

"This is not about Thomas. This is about me, it’s about the team. I’m in the position I’m in because of years of being a successful offensive coordinator and play-caller. We have eight games left, and I just wanna give my attention and everything I can do and everything I can bring to bear to help the offense take a next step."

Frank Reich via USA Today Sports

Reich has lost the good graces of fans. He's a nice guy and means well, but his coaching methods are archaic and not what this Panthers team needs right now.

If this one blows up in Reich's face, that might be the end of him in Carolina.

Home/Carolina Panthers News