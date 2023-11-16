Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and increased pressure
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's reasoning
Frank Reich is a man under extreme pressure. That much is obvious after he took back control of play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after just three games.
This came with fury from large sections of the Carolina Panthers fanbase. It's also a terrible look for Reich, who claimed giving Brown the keys was a natural progression and gave him the game ball after their one win of the season during an emotional exchange.
When explaining his decision, Reich stated via USA Today Sports that he believes this is the best thing for his team, citing experience and attention to detail as the primary factors behind the status quo returning.
"This is not about Thomas. This is about me, it’s about the team. I’m in the position I’m in because of years of being a successful offensive coordinator and play-caller. We have eight games left, and I just wanna give my attention and everything I can do and everything I can bring to bear to help the offense take a next step."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Reich has lost the good graces of fans. He's a nice guy and means well, but his coaching methods are archaic and not what this Panthers team needs right now.
If this one blows up in Reich's face, that might be the end of him in Carolina.