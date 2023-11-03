Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 9 upset
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's room for growth
Bryce Young continues to display impressive development week to week. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft certainly looks the part based on his sample size to date, with his performance against the Houston Texans in Week 8 coming with a first win and arguably the best of his fledgling NFL career to date.
If there was one knock on Young - through no real fault of his own - it's the number of times he's getting sacked. This cannot continue if the signal-caller wants to stand any chance of becoming among the league's best, which is something that those in power should also recognize despite right guard Austin Corbett returning to the lineup.
When discussing the sacks and Young's development, Frank Reich stated via WRAL Sports Fan that the two go hand in hand. Once the protection provides more consistency, that's when the former Alabama standout propels to another level.
"Absolutely I think his ceiling goes further up. That was just too many sacks. There was nowhere to get it out. The one or two times I thought he could get it out, there was nowhere to get it out to. There’s no one thing. There are four different reasons why he got sacked six times. We have to get that cleaned up."- Frank Reich via WRAL Sports Fan
Young shouldered the blame for getting sacked so much during his media availability this week. That's accountability and leadership personified, but those on the offensive line know things must improve at the earliest possible opportunity.