Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Week 13 and flaming seats
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines following their disappointing loss at the Tennessee Titans in Week 12?
It was the same old story for the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Despite Ejiro Evero's defense holding their own in difficult circumstances, they were unable to generate any positive momentum on the offensive side of things, which has been the story of the campaign and leaves Frank Reich's men with one win to show from 11 regular-season contests in 2023.
This is an absolute embarrassment in no uncertain terms. Following such a poor display, the stories causing debate include Reich's assessment, Bryce Young's accountability while all around him crumbles, flaming seats, and an early look at Week 13 against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers odds for Week 13
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 6.0-point underdogs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. This can be bet at -110 depending on which side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave enough to place their hard-earned money on Carolina's money line can do so with odds of +220 attached (bet $100 to win $220). Tampa Bay is favored to triumph on home soil and in Baker Mayfield's revenge game at -270 (bet $270 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 38.5 points.
- Over 38.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 38.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.