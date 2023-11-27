Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Week 13 and flaming seats
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's assessment
Frank Reich looks like a broken man. His offense is failing the Carolina Panthers and tensions are rising among the fanbase to levels seen during Matt Rhule's final days as head coach.
While it would be a shock to see David Tepper pull the plug on this experiment in-season, it's not looking good for Reich right now. Even in the face of adversity, the head coach remained resolute during post-game comments via Pro Football Talk, with the focus now turning to three divisional games in consecutive weeks.
"What are you going to do? You’re 1-10. What, are you going to start feeling sorry for yourself? You’re going to think something will magically fix everything? No. We lost a close football game today. These games are winnable. That message doesn’t fly when you’re 1-10, but I know these games are winnable. I know we have the players and the coaches to do that. So we regroup, and we get ready for this week. But the guys have been great. We come in there on Mondays. Everybody’s accountable, coaches and players. We know the mode: fight to get better, it’s week-to-week. We got three division opponents coming up. So, it starts this week in Tampa."- Frank Reich via Pro Football Talk
These are empty words. The fans have seen enough and as Reich freely admitted, there's nothing much he can do to shift the narrative at this late stage of the campaign.
After all the big ambitions and supposed strengthening throughout the offseason, the Panthers are now facing the real prospect of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. That is nothing short of disgusting.