Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Week 13 and flaming seats
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young looking for consistency
It was another difficult afternoon for Bryce Young. The quarterback flashed moments of encouragement when given time in the pocket, but he was running for his life more often than not behind one of the worst offensive lines in franchise history through 11 weeks.
Young's now been sacked 40 times this season. This works out at four times per game given he sat one out through injury, which is an absolute embarrassment and complete organizational malpractice given how much the Carolina Panthers invested in the signal-caller.
The former Alabama star took accountability for the loss via the team's website. Young also highlighted the need to improve consistency - flashing is no longer enough despite some success in fourth-down situations.
"It gives a lot of juice, a lot of energy. We have to do a better job of building on that. I think, for us, it shows what we can do. We just have to make sure that we're doing it consistently. And when we do get that, that we can build on it. So that's something that we definitely want to improve on moving forward."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
As we've been saying for weeks, Young's primary objective for Carolina's remaining fixtures is survival. Gaining anything positive will be difficult, so coming through his final few regular season commitments unscathed is the most important thing above all else.
If that means the Panthers sitting him down to prevent injury, so be it.