4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Titans in Week 12
How did the rookie get on in Week 12?
By Dean Jones
After another turbulent few days of scrutiny, Bryce Young got the chance to get one over on another rookie quarterback in Week 12 at the Tennessee Titans. His only win of the season so far came against C.J. Stroud, so there was hope a similar feat could be reached going up versus Will Levis, who dropped into the second round before being taken No. 33 overall.
The Carolina Panthers haven't done enough to assist Young this season. The signal-caller isn't playing well either, which is a bad combination heading into a venue where Tennessee has enjoyed success more often than not in 2023.
Not many held much hope the Panthers could attain their second triumph of the campaign. As it turned out, another woeful display on offense was enough for a 10th loss of the season.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at the Titans in Week 12.
Bryce Young's mobility
Given how the Carolina Panthers offensive line cannot seem to stop a nosebleed these days, Bryce Young's mobility is something I was watching closely in this one. While the pressure awareness does need refinement, there is enough to suggest his athleticism should be put to better use despite his slender frame.
Young's escapability and improvisation are elements of his game opposing teams don't seem to respect. Perhaps it's down to the fact they can get into the backfield at will, but there were signs it could be a decent method to move the chains when the specific situation dictates.
This is putting Young in harm's way more often. But how much more harm could it do considering he's getting killed in the pocket?