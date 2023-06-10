Panthers News: Frank Reich, Chase Young, Miles Sanders and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the team's 2023 mandatory minicamp on the immediate horizon?
With players and staff preparing for next week's important mandatory minicamp, there's a real sign that football is right on the cusp of being everyone's primary focus once again. That's been the case for those within the building for a while, but the rumors and offseason moves are now firmly in the rearview mirror as preparations ramp up.
Of course, this hasn't stopped the news headlines from coming. Among the topics causing debate recently include Bryce Young getting praise from his blindside protector, Miles Sanders' level of comfort, Frank Reich on the league's gambling policy, and odds on a potential trade for Chase Young.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Miles Sanders loving life with Carolina Panthers
Even though the signing of Miles Sanders came as a shock to many, the benefits of landing a true three-down running back in the first full season without Christian McCaffrey are there for all to see. Especially considering that the Carolina Panthers are moving forward with a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young who'll need a prolific security blanket to smooth his transition.
When speaking about his adjustment to a different environment, Sanders stated via Steve Reed of the Associated Press that he is loved his time with the Panthers so far and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.
"I’m in a great mood every day. I’m loving who I’m practicing with and who I’m going to war with. And the coaching staff we have is tremendous. They have a lot of experience and knowledge. This is going to give me more opportunities to help my team win — and that’s all I’m about. I’m a team guy and I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. Making it to the Super Bowl is pretty addicting and if I knew the formula I would do it every year."- Miles Sanders via the AP
Sanders is a superb asset that will be relied upon heavily. The Panthers are going to be a run-heavy outfit to take some pressure off Young, with the promise of further improvements from Chuba Hubbard something else that could assist.