Panthers News: Frank Reich, David Tepper, Ben Johnson and Greg Olsen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Greg Olsen interested in Carolina Panthers vacancy
Speculation is already gathering pace about who would be crazy enough to work for David Tepper during the next head coaching cycle. But at the end of the day, there are only 32 top positions to go around.
That should lead to interest despite Tepper going through head coaches like old socks. One surprising name came to the fore yesterday afternoon, with The Athletic stating former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen would be interested if approached by the team.
"Ex-Carolina tight end Greg Olsen, the color analyst on Fox’s No. 1 NFL crew, would be interested in the Panthers’ vacancy if he were approached, according to sources close to Olsen who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely. [David] Tepper would face public backlash if he were to pursue Olsen, much like the Houston Texans did when they interviewed Josh McCown for their head-coaching vacancy in consecutive hiring cycles. McCown, who had been a volunteer assistant at his sons’ high schools in Charlotte and Texas, joined Frank Reich’s Panthers staff as the quarterbacks coach last winter. He was let go by interim coach Chris Tabor on Monday in the wake of Reich’s firing."- The Athletic
This would be contentious, to put it mildly. Olsen is beloved among the Panthers' franchise after a glittering playing career, so tarring himself to a coaching position considering how long it might take to get this franchise back to prominence is unwise.
Olsen is currently thriving as FOX Sports' lead analyst, although that could change when Tom Brady begins his record-breaking deal. As The Athletic stated, going down this route would not be well received given his lack of NFL coaching experience.