Panthers News: Frank Reich, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, injuries and new recruits
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in power got their roster down to an initial 53 before the 2023 season?
It was a day full of drama and surprises as the Carolina Panthers trimmed their roster down an initial 53 players. Many sacrifices came in the form of draft picks from the previous regime, with the prospect of more arrivals off the waiver wire almost guaranteed today looking at how thin the team's options look at certain position groups.
Another dramatic few hours await. Until then, among the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich reflecting on a difficult process, Ihmir Smith-Marsette's potential, D.J. Chark's progress, and new recruits on the immediate horizon.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers set to be active on the waiver wire?
After a few moderate surprises for the Carolina Panthers in terms of which players stuck around and the ones let go, it seems almost guaranteed that general manager Scott Fitterer will be immensely active in the coming days when it comes to new arrivals. A number of key position groups look a little short on the depth front, which must be addressed as a matter of urgency before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.
This was a sentiment echoed by Frank Reich during his media availability on Tuesday. The head coach was reluctant to talk about the roster as it stands - which was thanks in no small part to the fact Carolina's options could look entirely different in a few short hours.
How many moves will Carolina's aggressive front office make? Time will tell.