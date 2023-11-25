Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Matt Rhule
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their Week 12 game at the Tennessee Titans?
The Carolina Panthers are looking to avoid their 10th loss in 11 games at the Tennessee Titans. Reports suggest confidence remains high in the group despite their dismal record up to now, although that isn't necessarily reflected in the poor football product and complete demoralization of the team's fanbase - many of whom have switched off completely with seven regular-season engagements left.
We'll wait and see what comes next. Until then, the stories causing debate include Frank Reich on the fight remaining within his squad, the prospect of cornerback Jaycee Horn returning this season, why it's too early to panic about quarterback Bryce Young, and former head coach Matt Rhule's latest bizarre statement following another Nebraska loss.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's status
After the Carolina Panthers listed Jaycee Horn as doubtful for Week 12, many fans on social media began to speculate whether it might be worth shutting down the cornerback entirely. The former first-round selection hasn't been seen since tearing his hamstring in Week 1 and with nothing left to play for other than pride, risking any long-term damage by bringing the player back too soon would be extremely foolish.
When asked about whether Horn's window to be activated will close before he's able to take the field, Frank Reich stated via USA Today Sports they are taking things day by day, but he expected the South Carolina product to suit up at some stage.
"I probably don’t wanna comment on that. I think he’s doin’ well. I don’t think that’s gonna happen. We gotta take it as it comes. But he’s been makin’ good progress, feel good about where he’s at. So we’ll continue to take it day by day, week by week."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
The Panthers are also likely to be without C.J. Henderson once again. Carolina's secondary is significantly depleted, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will have a plan up his sleeve for rookie quarterback Will Levis this weekend.