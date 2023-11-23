Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-9 start in 2023
Could things be looking up?
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers fare over their next four games with the team languishing at the NFL's rock bottom through 10 contests?
When the Carolina Panthers formed their high-caliber coaching staff and made a daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young, nobody expected them to have a solitary win from their efforts through ten games. However, after one of the most inept campaigns in franchise history up to now, that's exactly where the franchise finds itself.
Calls for yet more change are deafening from sections of the fanbase. General manager Scott Futterer and the rest of Carolina's front office are being heavily criticized for their lack of judgment in personnel matters. Team owner David Tepper's meddling and mismanagement remain the common denominator holding this team back.
Just how much this could change with multiple injuries and an uninspired offense is anyone's guess. There isn't much time for Frank Reich to convince Tepper he's the man capable of leading this organization back to prominence, with many respected insiders claiming that the head coach could be on his way out of the door after one season unless significant momentum is generated.
With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games after their dismal 1-9 start.
Carolina Panthers at Titans - Week 12
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on a three-game road stretch that will come with grave consequences attached. First up is the Tennessee Titans, who are going through complications of their own and also have a rookie quarterback under center in the form of second-round selection Will Levis.
One positive for the Panthers is their defense. Some big performers are getting healthy, so this might be a good time to pile pressure on Levis in the hope he'll make enough mistakes to capitalize on.
Stopping running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is of critical importance defensively. For an offense missing starting right guard Austin Corbett, keeping quarterback Bryce Young is their primary objective - something they haven't been able to accomplish up to this point.
Prediction: Loss (1-10)
The Panthers are 4.0-point underdogs according to most sportsbooks. It'll be close, but the offensive line failings might prove to be the difference if Carolina cannot establish the run.