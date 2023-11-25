Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Matt Rhule
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich on Carolina Panthers' fire
Nobody expected the Carolina Panthers to have one win from their efforts this season. But after one of the worst seasons in franchise history up to this point, it's about time the coaching staff and playing personnel started showing some fight in pursuit of salvaging some semblance of respectability from the campaign.
This bears more significance when one considers the reports of seats getting increasingly warm from national insiders around the league. When asked about the resolve within the building after nine losses in 10, head coach Frank Reich stated via USA Today Sports that there is plenty of fire left.
"There’s no doubt. The resolve is there, the determination, the fire in the belly—all those things. I mean, this is a highly-motivated locker room group. It’s been a tough year so far, but there’s still a lot of football left. We understand that comes one week at a time. We understand we’re goin’ up against a tough, physical team. So, we need to come out there and compete. We have to compete hard on every play, execute at a high level. Very motivated to get things going in the right direction."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Saying it and displaying it are two different things. If the Panthers don't show their mettle against a physical Tennessee Titans squad with a good home record, an 11th loss of the season won't be too far behind.