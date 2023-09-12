Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and transactions
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention starts turning to their Monday Night Football clash in Week 2?
The dust is beginning to settle on a bad start for the Carolina Panthers. It came as no surprise to see some moves made on Monday following such a tepid display, but whether it'll have the desired effect remains to be seen as preparations begin for what already looks to be a pivotal early season matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
There's just no telling what the atmosphere will be among the fans if the Panthers cannot get the job done. Until then, the stories accumulating column inches include Frank Reich's omission, Carolina's transactions, how Bryce Young can improve, and an update on Jaycee Horn's hamstring complication.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers make transactions
Considering how general manager Scott Fitterer goes about his business, it wasn't exactly headline news to see a series of transactions in the immediate aftermath of such a disappointing loss to begin the campaign. The Carolina Panthers called up versatile swing tackle David Sharpe to their 53-man roster, which solidifies depth behind a starting unit that performed exceptionally at the Atlanta Falcons.
Veteran defensive lineman Chris Wormley was signed to the practice squad following a visit last week. Depth is a real issue on the defensive front, so the former Pittsburgh Steeler can no doubt assist from a rotational role once he gets familiar with Ejiro Evero's demands.
Linebacker Deion Jones is also back on the practice squad after not doing enough to make the initial 53-man roster. Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is another addition, with Taylor Stallworth being removed from the equation.