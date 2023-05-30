Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jeremy Chinn, Yannick Ngakoue and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in building gget set to return for organized team activities tomorrow?
We hope that everyone made the most of their holiday weekend before normality descends once again. The Carolina Panthers return to OTAs on Wednesday, which will be the biggest sign yet of which players are coming to the fore and what adjustments the coaching staff has made compared to the first series of official sessions last week.
Among the stories making waves on the eve of OTAs beginning again include Brian Burns' contract, Jeremy Chinn feeling rejuvenated, Carolina linked with Yannick Ngakoue, and Frank Reich's status among other NFL head coaches.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Jeremy Chinn feeling Carolina Panthers rejuvenation
They might not know where yet, but the Carolina Panthers have big plans for Jeremy Chinn as part of Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. Head coach Frank Reich stated they've seen more potential ways of deployment even over the early part of OTAs, which only adds to the intrigue surrounding the second-round selection heading into a contract year.
When asked about what might be ahead, Chinn stated via Augusta Stone from Panthers.com that having things in order off the field is something the do-it-all weapon believes is going to translate when competitive action arrives.
"I just feel like everything in my life has really just been aligned. And I feel like that definitely has translated for things on the field. Just because I feel like, you know, things off the field are just so in order – I'm at a really good spot. I feel really good mentally. That translates."- Jeremy Chinn via Panthers.com
Whether it's on the backend, at the second level, or as a roamer, Chinn's athleticism and natural instincts will be of significant use in 2023. And it's clear the player is in the right headspace mentally to make extending him an easy call when the time comes.