Panthers News: Frank Reich, Justin Houston, Super Bowl 50 and joint practices
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for Day 1 of joint practices with the New York Jets?
Business is going to pick up for the Carolina Panthers today. After an impressive training camp so far littered with increased professionalism and purpose, the upstart squad is gearing up for a tremendous measuring stick over the next two days at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Among the stories causing debate include joint practices with the New York Jets, Frank Reich's mentality heading into the sessions, Justin Houston on why he chose Carolina, and fans getting a stark reminder of an opportunity missed during Super Bowl 50.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers set for NY Jets joint practices
Wofford College is going to be packed over the next two days as four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets descend for joint practices. Big things are expected of Robert Saleh's men in 2023 thanks to the quarterback's arrival and having a defense that is widely considered to be among the league's best.
In truth, this couldn't be coming at a better time for the Carolina Panthers. It's been a grueling few weeks of preparations for the 2023 season, so this will give Frank Reich and his staff a broader indication of where their squad is at currently and how much more work is needed before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
The first day, in particular, promises to be physical with no quarter given by either side. One thing's for sure, we'll find out plenty about the resolve within the Panthers' locker room once these sessions conclude.