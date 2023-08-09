Panthers News: Frank Reich, Justin Houston, Super Bowl 50 and joint practices
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Justin Houston on choosing the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers had a new guest at practice on Tuesday when Justin Houston made his way down to Spartanburg. The edge rusher wasn't able to practice, but still got a chance to attend team meetings and was spotted imparting words of wisdom to the likes of Brian Burns - a trend that can hopefully continue throughout the campaign.
Houston fills a desperate need at an important time for Carolina. When discussing why he chose the Panthers over others, the edge rusher stated via the team's website that his previous connection and level of trust with head coach Frank Reich made this switch a no-brainer when the call came.
"Coach Frank. That was simple when Coach Frank made the phone call. I knew right then as soon as the call, I hung up the phone and I told my wife, 'We're going to Carolina.' So it was an easy decision. He's a stand-up guy; what you see is what you get. And he's, he's going to be straightforward, a guy that you know you can count on. I think that, like I said, the biggest thing is trust. I want somebody I can trust."- Justin Houston via Panthers.com
It seems as if the Panthers and Houston have been in contact for a while. The veteran doesn't need a full training camp to prepare for the upcoming challenges given his vast experience, so dragging this out for some extra time off was the right call all around.
Asking Houston to assume starting reps at his age might be pushing things. But the Panthers are going to benefit greatly from his presence both on and off the field next time around.