Panthers news: Frankie Luvu, Jaycee Horn, Baker Mayfield and 2015 memories
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the NFL world gears up for today's mouth-watering Super Bowl clash?
Beers and being chilled. Smokers around the country will soon be fired up. Super Bowl Sunday has arrived. There is some Carolina Panthers interest with former players and coaches looking for a ring. Even if the team appears some way off from genuinely competing for honors after a steady descent into oblivion under billionaire owner David Tepper.
Whatever you're doing, enjoy the festivities. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Frankie Luvu's contract status, Jaycee Horn's fifth-year option, some heart-warming memories from the 2015 campaign, and former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield taking another swipe at the organization.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers want to extend Frankie Luvu
All the focus seems to be on Brian Burns. However, the Carolina Panthers have another big priority when it comes to a long-term deal this offseason.
Frankie Luvu's been nothing short of sensational throughout his three years in Carolina. He's gone from a special teams ace to an integral part of the defensive plan. He's a team captain and an inspirational leader. He's also one of the very few dogs that fit the sort of player Dan Morgan is looking for.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided an update on the contract talks between Luvu and the Panthers. The insider revealed discussions stalled under the previous regime but should start heating up once again in pursuit of working out a long-term commitment around the NFL Scouting Combine.
"The Carolina Panthers are expected to try to re-sign do-it-all linebacker Frankie Luvu. Both sides discussed a potential deal last summer and didn't agree, but those talks could heat up around the combine."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
The Panthers don't boast much financial flexibility this offseason. Fortunately, they have a respected salary-cap manager in charge after Brandt Tilis agreed to come on board. Letting players like Luvu walk is simply not an option.