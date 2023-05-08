Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Bryce Young, tryouts and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we inch ever closer to seeing Bryce Young take the field at rookie minicamp?
A new week begins and the Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from seeing quarterback Bryce Young take to the practice field for the first time. Rookie minicamp gets underway this weekend, which is a chance for fans to witness the No. 1 overall selection strut his stuff with others drafted, players picked up in the undrafted free agency period, and hopefuls invited for tryouts.
It'll be a fascinating few days, that's for sure. Before that, the stories making waves recently include D.J. Moore making an impression elsewhere, Young getting a warning, XFL players coming in for tryouts, and Ikem Ekwonu wanting to do everything possible to ensure Carolina's newest prized possession thrives.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Former Carolina Panthers WR making an impression
Surging up from No. 9 to control the 2023 NFL Draft was always going to come with sacrifices. For the Carolina Panthers, it included having to package D.J. Moore into the deal - a decision that was the eventual tipping point for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Moore has wasted no time making his presence felt in different surroundings. This practice catch from quarterback Justin Fields, in particular, got the Chicago fanbase gleaming with excitement.
The Panthers have done a nice job of filling out the wide receiver room to compensate for Moore's departure. And if Bryce Young becomes their franchise signal-caller for the next decade, the compensation will be the last thing on anybody's mind.