Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and NFC South hopes
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young poised for major award?
Bryce Young has looked every bit like the franchise quarterback needed to spearhead the Carolina Panthers' exciting new era. He's been as advertised and more throughout the offseason so far, displaying his customary poise and supreme football intelligence to win over teammates and blow away the coaching staff for good measure.
Young is Carolina's starter from Week 1 and expectations are high as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be some growing pains, but it would be a big disappointment if the former Alabama star fell flat on his face looking at the player's skill set.
The Heisman Trophy winner is a team-first guy. But if Young hits the ground running and takes the Panthers into playoff contention, some individual accolades could follow.
The subject was brought up by Zach Creglow via the Waco Tribune-Herald, who tipped Young to come away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. This was down to the playing time he'll receive and the environment Carolina's built around their new signal-caller.
"The biggest need for a player to win an award like the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, as recognized by the Associated Press, is to have plenty of game time. We can all agree that Bryce Young will have plenty of that. The current NFL futures odds provide a handsome payout for Young, the top pick in the NFL Draft who gets to play behind a quality offensive line and for a quarterback-friendly head coach."- Zach Creglow, Waco Tribune-Herald
Young is currently the second-favorite to scoop the award at +450 (bet $100 to win $450) with FanDuel Sportsbook behind Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Considering this is a quarterback-driven league, it's a tempting price.