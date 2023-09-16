Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Brian Burns, Bryce Young and Tee Higgins
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just two days remaining until the team's primetime game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2?
The Carolina Panthers might only be one clash into their 2023 season commitments, but the natives are already getting restless. A disappointing loss at the Atlanta Falcons coupled with increasing injuriy concerns led to civil war among sections of the fanbase on social media, so a big performance is needed on Monday Night Football versus the New Orleans Saints.
Until then, the stories causing conversation include Jaycee Horn's status becomes a little clearer, Bryce Young on producing more chunk plays, the contract impasse with Brian Burns, and Carolina named as a trade candidate for wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers place Jaycee Horn on IR
The inevitable became official on Friday as the Carolina Panthers placed star cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured/reserve with a hamstring issue. However, a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN claimed that the former first-round selection is not going to miss the entire campaign and should see the field plenty over the second half of 2022.
Joe Person of The Athletic added that Horn is also scheduled to ondergo a procedure regarding the complication suffered at the Atlanta Falcons. No recovery time has been issued - it's simply a case of how the defensive back responds to treatment.
As previously stated throughout the week, this is a body blow for the Panthers. One that piles additional pressure on those who have failed to deliver consistently in the past such as C.J. Henderson .
Get well soon, Jaycee. This team needs you.