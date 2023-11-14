Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Frank Reich, Thomas Brown and Scott Fitterer
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations begin for their daunting Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys?
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of tremendous uncertainty right now. Sitting at 1-8 is bad enough, but with C.J. Stroud firmly in the NFL MVP race and the fact they're set to give up the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears, it makes this concerning predicament even worse.
Some big characters are needed, but significant questions are being asked. Until then, the stories casing conversation include Scott Fitterer's future, the prospect of Thomas Brown being demoted once again, Frank Reich on Carolina's upcoming challenge, and Jaycee Horn's pending return.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers designate Jaycee Horn to return
Amid all the doom and gloom, some positive news emerged on Monday. The Carolina Panthers designated stud cornerback Jaycee Horn to return from injured/reserve, which represents a major boost for Ejiro Evero's defense, which has been performing well of late despite the woeful consistency on the offensive side of things.
Horn hasn't been seen since Week 1 when he tore his hamstring. The complication was severe enough to require surgery and considering the former first-round pick's previous injury history, the Panthers must proceed with extreme caution.
This bears more significance when one considers their current record and overall aspirations over the remaining eight games. But having Horn back available should further solidify a secondary that's performed well in difficult circumstances throughout the season.
Underperforming tight end Ian Thomas has also been designated to return, for what it's worth.