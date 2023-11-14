Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Frank Reich, Thomas Brown and Scott Fitterer
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich on tough Carolina Panthers challenge
Looking at the schedule, it's hard to see where the Carolina Panthers' next win is coming from. It would be a bombshell if this comes in Week 11 when the Dallas Cowboys descend on Bank of America Stadium.
This is likely to resemble a home game in the stands for Dallas. A sign of their well-traveled support and the current disillusionment within Carolina's fanbase, who have been voting with their feet for some time.
The Cowboys are heavily favored to triumph, which isn't surprising. However, head coach Frank Reich sees this as an opportunity for the Panthers to claim another notable scalp based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Things have not been goin’ well for us as a team. So, it’s an opportunity. It’s a great opportunity to go up and prove that we’re a good football team. We beat one good football team, we need to beat another good football team. So, we’ll all get ready to play a good one this week. This team is hot. They have a lot of firepower on offense. They have some big-time playmakers on defense. They’re good in all three phases. They’re a well-coached team and they got a lot of a firepower. So, it’s a great challenge for us and I think our coaching staff and our players are excited for that."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Reich's press conference brought more questions than answers on Monday. This might be the right mindset to have in the face of stern opposition, but it's hard to look at Carolina's chances with any confidence whatsoever given the current trajectory of both teams in 2023.