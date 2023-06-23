Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Johnny Hekker, Sam Franklin and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's work ethic
It's been a frantic few weeks for Bryce Young after the Carolina Panthers selected the quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. From the media commitments to establishing himself within the organization throughout early offseason workouts - it's been an almost overwhelming experience for a player with the weight of the world on his shoulders.
And yet, one thing probably hit home harder than most. Upon reflecting via FOX Sports recently, the advice given to Young by legendary signal-caller and perennial Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is something that still resonates.
"When you’re talking to a legend like Tom Brady and see the success that he’s had and the career he’s had, that means a lot. He was kind enough to reflect on his younger years and, you know, what he felt like worked for him and stuff that he learned later that he pushed us to accelerate. I have to work. I have to work as hard as I can to make sure every day I'm trying to get better, every day I'm improving."- Bryce Young via FOX Sports
Nothing is given where the NFL is concerned. Brady was taken No. 199 overall and became the greatest winning quarterback in history, so hearing his name called first won't matter much when examining Young's career work when he hangs it up.
Young has a mindset that ensures complacency won't become an issue. He is a student of the game and is clearly willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to guarantee Carolina gets back among the contenders.
And after so much mediocrity or worse in recent years, that is music to every fan's ears.