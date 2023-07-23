Panthers News: Jeremy Chinn, injuries, winning the NFC South and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to win NFC South
Without sounding too confident, the Carolina Panthers clearly have a lot going for them in the short and long term. There is finally a stable plan in place for sustained success and the increased professionalism among those in positions of power only heightens the level of anticipation.
Frank Reich and his players won't be taking anything for granted. The Panthers haven't accomplished anything in terms of competitive results under this regime, but Jarrett Bailey from USA Today Sports was bold enough to predict that Carolina would come away with the NFC South crown and a playoff berth in 2023.
"They have the best coach in the division after hiring Frank Reich, who then hired the best defensive coordinator in the division by bringing in Ejiro Evero. Carolina doesn’t have a grueling slate of teams to play in 2023, either. Their strength of schedule is ranked as the sixth easiest in the NFL, and they play in the weakest division in the league. With stability both in the front office and in the coaching staff, as well as their crop of young talent, the Panthers will surprise everyone in 2023 and host a playoff game as NFC South champions."- Jarrett Bailey, USA Today Sports
This would need everything to go right and injury complications to be minimal. Carolina has plenty of talent at its disposal and the division is in flux to a certain extent, but it does seem like a best-case scenario made more in hope than expectation until further notice.