Panthers news: Jeremy Chinn, Keon Coleman, Xavier Legette and Austin Corbett
Diving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after a blistering display from wide receiver prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine?
Considering the grave need to bolster the wide receiver room, it was no surprise to see Carolina Panthers fans salivating on social media during on-field wideout drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. The explosiveness and speed on display were extremely impressive, which won't have gone unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan as they look to surround quarterback Bryce Young with better weapons in 2024.
There is the small matter of free agency to navigate before then, which is a little more than a week away. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing discussion include Jeremy Chinn's future, Keon Coleman staking his claim, Xavier Legette's endorsement, and Austin Corbett being listed as a shock-cut candidate.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Keon Coleman stakes Carolina Panthers' claim
Although Keon Coleman's 40-yard dash time was disappointing, the gifted wide receiver clocked more than 20 miles per hour during the pass-catching gauntlet. His line was straight and the ball skills were smooth. This indicates he plays a lot faster than the run suggests. Something that also came across plenty on his game-tape from Florida State.
When discussing how he could potentially help Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the Florida State product was clear. Coleman plans to offer something different and provide a red-zone injection for the Heisman Trophy winner to depend upon in this scenario based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"I’ll give him [Bryce Young] a very reliable target. He has Adam Thielen, but I feel like I’ll bring a different dynamic to that offense. Touchdowns. That’s all I gotta do. And consistency with hands."- Keon Coleman via USA Today Sports
Many believe Coleman might fall into the Panthers' lap at No. 33 overall, especially with others generating significant momentum. This is a deep class, so trading up for a wideout doesn't seem smart. A few quality options should be available at the beginning of Round No. 2. But general manager Dan Morgan also stated his desire to take the best player available regardless of position.