Panthers News: Jerry Jeudy, Ejiro Evero, Laviska Shenault and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Pathers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as dread continues to build heading into Week 6 at the Miami Dolphins?
The weekend is almost upon us. But for Carolina Panthers fans, the trepidation and complete dread continue to build as Frank Reich's men make final preparations before heading down to take on the Miami Dolphins - the final engagement before their eagerly anticipated bye.
What comes next is uncertain, worrying, and everything in between. Until then, the stories causing conversation include the plan for Laviska Shenault Jr., Ejiro Evero's daunting dilemma, Bryce Young's difficult situation, and the Panthers once again being touted as a potential landing spot for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero's daunting dilemma
Trying to stop the high-octane Miami Dolphins offense is a near-impossible task. They are missing stud rookie running back De'Von Achane through injury, but their other weapons are lethal and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has no trouble putting them in the best possible positions to thrive.
The Carolina Panthers are next to face this unrelenting juggernaut. Ejiro Evero has a lot on his plate and the defensive coordinator is fully aware of the mammoth challenge that lies ahead based on his comments via Sports Illustrated.
"They're definitely dynamic. A lot of speed. [Tyreek] Hill, [Jaylen] Waddle, the backs…yeah, they've got a lot of explosive players. I think Mike McDaniel is as good of an offensive coach as there is in the league. You saw that effect he had when he was with the Niners and obviously he's bringing it over to Miami. They've done a good job with their design. They're tough to deal with and it's going to be a great challenge."- Ejiro Evero via Sports Illustrated
The Dolphins are going to make big plays, that's almost a given based on the sample size they've put out through five weeks. How many Carolina can limit them to will be the deciding factor.