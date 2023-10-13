Panthers News: Jerry Jeudy, Ejiro Evero, Laviska Shenault and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Pathers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers plan for Laviska Shenault Jr.
After once again flashing out of the backfield in Week 5 at the Detroit Lions, there are calls for Laviska Shenault Jr. to become more involved in the offensive strategy. This would become even more urgent if starting running back Miles Sanders is unable to suit up thanks to shoulder and groin issues.
Shenault is a powerful runner with exceptional vision. He's also pretty nimble for a man his size, which is something that's caught the attention of Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"To me, he just plays ball. I think when it comes to evaluatin’ his tape before, he’s probably the most effective guy we have on offense when it comes to creatin’ for himself. We talk about bein’ able to create explosives, break tackles, make guys miss. He’s super talented when it comes to that. So tryin’ to find as many ways as possible to hone in on a specific role, move him around. He’s kind of a position-less player. We play him at all three spot receiver-wise plus tailback as well. So, very versatile guy for us."- Thomas Brown via USA Today Sports
Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins is a chance for the Panthers to play with a level of freedom not seen this season. Nobody is expecting anything other than a good hammering at the hands of Mike McDaniel's men, so trying new things and adopting a little extra creativity to the nuances on offense is undoubtedly the best course of action.
That should also involve putting more on Shenault. And who knows, it might lead to better fortunes despite the high standard of opposition.