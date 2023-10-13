Panthers News: Jerry Jeudy, Ejiro Evero, Laviska Shenault and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Pathers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers touted as Jerry Jeudy destination
Speculation linking the Carolina Panthers with another trade doesn't seem to be going away. Nothing has emerged as yet despite reports that those in power were aggressively seeking to find another weapon for Bryce Young in the wide receiver room, although that could change the closer we get to the 2023 deadline.
One player that could be on the move according to Matt Lombardo from Fanbuzz is Jerry Jeudy. The insider claimed that the Denver Broncos were internally discussing the prospect of moving on from the former first-round pick, with the Panthers named as a potential suitor given their lack of reliable pass-catching options.
"The Panthers are in the market for a No. 1 wide receiver, and there might not be a better opportunity to add one than trading for Jeudy. Bryce Young has been going through significant growing pains thus far in his rookie season, but part of the No. 1 overall pick's struggles can be attributed to a struggling offensive line and none of the Panthers' wide receivers showing an ability to create separation. Carolina is in the throes of a rebuild, but Young and Jeudy could be two cornerstones to build the offense around for coming years."- Matt Lombardo, Fanbuzz
Much will depend on the price and 0-5 teams aren't generally known for giving away draft capital. But the only thing that matters right now is Young's development when it's all said and done.
Jeudy would be an immediate upgrade, so it shouldn't be ruled out. Watch this space, I guess.